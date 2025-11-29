RDA workers caught in accident while clearing earth mound

RDA workers caught in accident while clearing earth mound

November 29, 2025   03:03 pm

A group of Road Development Authority (RDA) workers, who had been dispatched to remove an earth mound that had collapsed onto the Welimada–Nuwara Eliya main road in the Gawarammana area, met with an accident during the operation.

While the workers were engaged in clearing the earth mound, a dam located above the area collapsed, sending additional debris and a tree onto the road, said Ada Derana’s reporter.

The incident was captured on the mobile phone of a nearby bystander.

A lorry driver present at the location has gone missing, while RDA officials managed to rescue one worker who had been buried under the earth mound.

