Three landslides reported in Kurunegala; 9 dead, 24 missing

November 29, 2025   05:19 pm

Kurunegala District has been severely affected by landslides in three locations, resulting in 9 deaths and 24 people reported missing, authorities confirmed.

District Secretary Chandana Dissanayake stated that 12 people went missing following a landslide at Idulgoda Mountain in Kurunegala, of whom 5 bodies have been recovered.

In addition, several residences were submerged in landslides at Ibbagamuwa and Aragamankanda, leaving 8 people missing.

A landslide in the Omaragolla area has reportedly left 13 people missing, with the bodies of 4 individuals recovered, the District Secretary added.

