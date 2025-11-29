Sri Lankas death toll from adverse weather rises to 153

Sri Lankas death toll from adverse weather rises to 153

November 29, 2025   06:31 pm

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports that the death toll thus far resulting from the recent adverse weather conditions has risen to 153.

In a statement issued today (29), the DMC confirmed that 191 individuals remain missing as search and relief operations continue across multiple districts.

According to the latest data, 774,724 people from 217,263 families in 25 districts have been affected by the disaster situation. Many areas continue to experience challenges due to flooding, landslides, and heavy rains.

The DMC further stated that 100,898 people from 27,494 families are currently sheltered in 798 evacuation centers established around the country.

