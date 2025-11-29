Access roads to Nuwara Eliya and Anuradhapura cities obstructed

November 29, 2025   07:27 pm

Road Development Authority (RDA) Director General Wimal Kandambi stated that many roads and bridges across the country have been severely damaged due to floods and landslides caused by the prevailing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

He said that 206 roads, including several main routes, are currently blocked nationwide, while 10 bridges have been reported damaged.

Kandambi further stated that all access and exit routes to both Nuwara Eliya and Anuradhapura cities are completely obstructed at present.

