Two toll-free hotlines to report about women and children in distress

Two toll-free telephone numbers have been made available for the public to report information and seek assistance for women and children in distress, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs announced.

Accordingly, information related to women can be reported to 1938 Women’s Helpline operated by the National Committee on Women under the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, and information related to children can be reported to 1929, Child Helpline operated by the National Child Protection Authority.

Both hotlines are free of charge, accessible 24 hours, and available in all three languages, the Ministry stated.