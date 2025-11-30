Japan to dispatch assessment team and emergency aid to Sri Lanka

The Government of Japan has announced that it will dispatch an assessment team to Sri Lanka through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), following the massive damage caused by the cyclone ‘Ditwah.’

The four-member team, comprising JICA staff and medical experts will leave Japan on November 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan stated.

They will monitor medical needs on the ground and coordinate the potential dispatch of a Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) team.

In addition to the assessment mission, Japan has also decided to extend emergency relief goods including tents and blankets to the affected people through JICA.

The Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to those who are affected by the cyclone ‘Ditwah,’ reaffirming the humanitarian perspective and the close relationship with the people of Sri Lanka, the statement said.