Govt launches special operation to restore damaged communication networks amid disaster situation

A discussion was held today (29) at the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) between the Government and leading telecommunication companies.

The meeting focused on special measures required to urgently restore telephone and internet communication networks disrupted across the country due to the prevailing adverse weather and disaster situation.

The meeting was jointly organised by the Presidential Secretariat, the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, the Ministry of Digital Economy and the TRCSL.

Due to power outages affecting transmission towers and network breakdowns caused by the heavy rainfall and disaster conditions, many people, particularly those in disaster-affected areas, have been unable to contact their relatives. This matter received special attention during the discussion.

Accordingly, it was decided to establish direct coordination between the relevant service providers and the Ceylon Electricity Board to rapidly supply generators or alternative power sources to towers experiencing power failures.

The Government’s transport and security sectors will also provide assistance to deploy the necessary technical teams to disaster-affected areas for the repair of damaged towers.

Telecommunication operators also agreed to prioritise emergency calls during disaster situations while minimising network congestion.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne stressed that the Government will extend its full support and intervention to resolve these issues.

Parliamentarian Dr Najith Indika, TRCSL Director General Air Vice Marshal Bandula Herath (Retd), senior officials from the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat and senior representatives from the country’s major telecom service providers, Dialog, SLT-Mobitel, Hutch and Airtel, also participated in the meeting.

