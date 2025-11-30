President appoints Commissioner General for Essential Services

President appoints Commissioner General for Essential Services

November 29, 2025   11:31 pm

Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Mr. Prabath Chandrakeerthi has been appointed as the Commissioner General of Essential Services.

The appointment has been made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in accordance with the powers vested in him in terms of the Regulation 11(1) of the Emergency (Miscellaneous Provisions and Powers) Regulations, No. 1 of 2025 to execute and coordinate all activities relating to the maintenance of essential services.

President Dissanayake yesterday issued an extraordinary gazette notification declaring a number of services, including the supply of electricity, as essential services.

Other services that have been declared as essential services include the supply or distribution of fuel, including petroleum products and gas, services related to hospitals, public transport, water supply and drainage.

Meanwhile, the President also issued an Extraordinary Gazette today declaring a State of Public Emergency across the country.

The declaration has been made to ensure public safety, maintain the normal functioning of the country, and safeguard the continuity of essential supplies and services necessary for public life.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)