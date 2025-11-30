President appoints Commissioner General for Essential Services

Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Mr. Prabath Chandrakeerthi has been appointed as the Commissioner General of Essential Services.

The appointment has been made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in accordance with the powers vested in him in terms of the Regulation 11(1) of the Emergency (Miscellaneous Provisions and Powers) Regulations, No. 1 of 2025 to execute and coordinate all activities relating to the maintenance of essential services.

President Dissanayake yesterday issued an extraordinary gazette notification declaring a number of services, including the supply of electricity, as essential services.

Other services that have been declared as essential services include the supply or distribution of fuel, including petroleum products and gas, services related to hospitals, public transport, water supply and drainage.

Meanwhile, the President also issued an Extraordinary Gazette today declaring a State of Public Emergency across the country.

The declaration has been made to ensure public safety, maintain the normal functioning of the country, and safeguard the continuity of essential supplies and services necessary for public life.