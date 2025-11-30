Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

November 30, 2025   06:34 am

The Cyclonic Storm “Ditwah” is centered near latitude 10.7°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 130 km North of Jaffna at 11.30 p.m. on 29 November, the Department of Meteorology said.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu coast, during next 24 hours. 

Prevailing rainy weather condition will be reduced by today 30 November, the department said. 

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North Central, Northwestern, Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts. 

Very strong winds about 50-60 kmph at times can be expected over Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and Trincomalee district, the Met. department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

