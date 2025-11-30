Residents urged to evacuate low-lying areas amid flood risk from Ambatale Bund overflow

Residents urged to evacuate low-lying areas amid flood risk from Ambatale Bund overflow

November 30, 2025   07:58 am

The District Secretary of Colombo has urged residents living along both sides of roads in low-lying areas, including Kaduwela to Malabe, Athurugiriya to Malabe, and Malabe to Battaramulla, to evacuate to safer locations. 

The warning has been issued due to the risk of flooding resulting from the potential overflow of the Ambatale bund.

The District Secretary further advised residents who evacuate their homes to proceed to Malabe Boys’ School and Pittugala Yasodara School.

