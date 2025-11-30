Passengers advised to use expressway as floods disrupt BIA access; Visitors restricted

Due to adverse weather conditions affecting several access roads, passengers traveling to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) are advised to use the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway for a safer journey.

To help reduce congestion within the airport during this period, passengers have also been requested not to bring visitors to the terminal, the Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASSL) said.

The AASSL expressed appreciation for passengers’ cooperation and understanding in ensuring the continued operation of the airport despite the challenging circumstances.