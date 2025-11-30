Kotugoda grid substation temporarily shut down due to flooding
November 30, 2025 09:30 am
The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has temporarily shut down its Kotugoda grid substation following severe flooding in the area, the CEB confirmed.
According to the CEB, continuous heavy rainfall has caused surrounding river levels to rise rapidly, resulting in the flooding of the entire substation premises.
The water had reportedly reached the control panel yesterday (29), prompting authorities to shut down the substation.