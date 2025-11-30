Landslide in Melsiripura kills five including infant, 9 missing

Five people, including a three-month-old infant, have been reported dead after a landslide struck the Kandumalla area of Melsiripura.

Nine others are reported missing following the disaster.

It is also reported that more areas were also affected by landslides yesterday (29) evening.

Ongoing adverse weather conditions are hindering relief efforts, making it challenging for teams to conduct rescue operations in the affected areas.

Residents report that approximately 10 houses have been completely destroyed in the area.