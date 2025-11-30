Residents evacuated from vicinity of Mavil Aru Anicut

Steps have been taken to immediately evacuate the residents in the vicinity of Mavil Aru Anicut due to water overflowing from the top of the bund, the Governor of the Eastern Province, Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera stated.

However, the Governor emphasizes that the bund has not breached.

He further stated that people should not be misled by the false rumors being spread and that the relevant activities are being carried out in coordination with the security forces.

The District Secretary stated that they are closely monitoring the situation.