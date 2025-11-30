Water level of Kalu Ganga expected to rise further

Flooding affecting the low-lying areas within the Kalu Ganga basin could develop into a significant flood situation in the next few hours, the Department of Irrigation has warned.

Accordingly, a flood warning has been issued for the low-lying areas belonging to the Kalutara, Ingiriya, Horana, Dodangoda, Millaniya, Bulathsinhala,

Palindanuwara, Madurawala and Agalawatta Divisional Secretariat divisions, which fall within the Kalu Ganga floodplain.

The Irrigation Department has also notified, through its announcement, that motorists and passengers traveling through these areas should act with great caution.