Public urged to pay close attention to announcements issued by Irrigation Dept.

Public urged to pay close attention to announcements issued by Irrigation Dept.

November 30, 2025   12:03 pm

Although heavy rainfall has subsided, the Director General of the Department of Meteorology, Athula Karunanayake has urged the general public to continuously pay close attention to the announcements issued by the Department of Irrigation regarding the flood threat, as the water received in the central regions is gradually flowing downstream.

The Director General pointed out that since the soil across the entire island is now saturated, there is a possibility of landslides occurring in some places and therefore it is important to be cautious of the risk when returning to homes.

Furthermore, as weather warnings are still in effect along the coastal belt from Trincomalee to Kankesanthurai and from Kankesanthurai to Puttalam, the Director General has advised the fishing community to refrain from fishing and naval activities in that area today as well.

He noted that although the direct impact of the cyclone has passed, its indirect effects still remain, with wind speeds expected to increase up to 50 km/h and sea waves rising to heights of 2–3 meters.

He further stated that since wind speeds have decreased in other sea areas, fishermen may, in consultation with the Department of Fisheries, decide whether it is suitable to resume or refrain from fishing activities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)