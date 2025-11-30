Veterinary Association on standby to provide assistance for animals affected by floods
November 30, 2025 12:13 pm
The Sri Lanka Veterinary Association (SLVA) has announced its readiness to provide assistance to pets, livestock and stray animals affected or trapped by the ongoing flood situation across the island.
Issuing a statement, SLVA President Sugath Premachandra urged the general public to contact the association if such assistance is required.
The following hotlines have been made available:
- General Hotline: 071 6000 666
- Dr. Malaka Lasantha: 071 414 5242
- Dr. Nilusha: 070 610 3808