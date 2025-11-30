Red Alert issued for gusty winds despite Cyclone Ditwah moving away from Sri Lanka

Cyclone “Ditwah” is currently centered near latitude 11.1°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 170 km North-northeast of Jaffna and it is very likely to move northwards, away from Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Due to the influence of the system, very strong winds about 50-60kmph and gusting up to 70kmph at times can be expected over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai and Mannar and those sea areas can be very rough at times.



Accordingly, winds will be 30-40kmph in the other sea areas.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 50kmph at times can be expected in sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Colombo via Negombo and from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Pottuvil. These sea areas will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around Sri Lanka will be moderate, according to the Met. Department.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture to sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai and Mannar until further notice.

The public has also been urged to contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance and to be attentive about further advisories issued by the Met. Department.