Pakistan to send mobile field hospital to provide medical care for flood victims in Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a relief operation for flood-affected people in Sri Lanka.

NDMA has finalized the arrangements in this regard with the immediate dispatch of relief aid and rescue team to Sri Lanka.

The relief package includes critical life- saving and support items such as rescue boats, life jackets and dewatering pumps.

Additionally, a mobile field hospital is also being deployed to provide immediate medical care to those affected by the floods.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Navy has handed over relief supplies to Sri Lankan authorities for flood affected people.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF, currently on a port call at Colombo for participation in International Fleet Review-25, has promptly initiated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations for the local populace.

PNS SAIF provided humanitarian relief supplies to Sri Lanka authorities to augment ongoing national relief efforts.

The aid package comprised food, emergency medicines, first-aid kits and essential equipment.