Pakistan to send mobile field hospital to provide medical care for flood victims in Sri Lanka

Pakistan to send mobile field hospital to provide medical care for flood victims in Sri Lanka

November 30, 2025   01:07 pm

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a relief operation for flood-affected people in Sri Lanka.

NDMA has finalized the arrangements in this regard with the immediate dispatch of relief aid and rescue team to Sri Lanka.

The relief package includes critical life- saving and support items such as rescue boats, life jackets and dewatering pumps.

Additionally, a mobile field hospital is also being deployed to provide immediate medical care to those affected by the floods.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Navy has handed over relief supplies to Sri Lankan authorities for flood affected people.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF, currently on a port call at Colombo for participation in International Fleet Review-25, has promptly initiated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations for the local populace.

PNS SAIF provided humanitarian relief supplies to Sri Lanka authorities to augment ongoing national relief efforts.

The aid package comprised food, emergency medicines, first-aid kits and essential equipment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)