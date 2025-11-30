Bridge near Yakkala Ayurveda caving in, section of Colombo-Kandy road closed temporarily

The center of the bridge near Yakkala Ayurveda along the main Colombo-Kandy road is caving in, according to the Chairman of the Gampaha District Coordination Committee, Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe.

As a result, the section between Yakkala and Thihariya along the Colombo-Kandy main road has been temporarily closed.



Accordingly, motorists have been requested to use alternative routes.