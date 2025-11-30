Air Force rescues 121 individuals who were trapped near Mavil Aru Anicut

Air Force rescues 121 individuals who were trapped near Mavil Aru Anicut

November 30, 2025   01:39 pm

The Sri Lanka Air Force has rescued 121 individuals who were trapped near the Mavil Aru Anicut.

The group was rescued and relocated to safe locations by the Air Force using a Bell–412 helicopter and a MI-17 helicopter.

The rescue operation is still ongoing, according to the Department of Information.

Earlier, the Governor of the Eastern Province, Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera stated that steps were taken to immediately evacuate the residents in the vicinity of Mavil Aru Anicut due to water overflowing from the top of the bund.

The Governor however emphasized that the bund has not breached.

He further stated that people should not be misled by the false rumors being spread and that the relevant activities are being carried out in coordination with the security forces.

The District Secretary stated that they are closely monitoring the situation.

