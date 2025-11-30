All exams including 2025 A/L examination postponed indefinitely

The Department of Examinations has announced that the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, along with all other examinations scheduled to be held, has been postponed indefinitely.

The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing disaster situation in the country, Commissioner General of Examinations Indika Liyanage stated.

The Commissioner further noted that, due to ongoing power outages and communication difficulties, the department has been receiving a high volume of inquiries regarding the examinations.

Accordingly, the decision has been re-announced for public awareness.