January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Veterinary Association on standby to provide assistance for animals affected by floods
- Sri Lankas death toll from adverse weather climbs to 193
- Red Alert issued for gusty winds despite Cyclone Ditwah moving away from Sri Lanka
- Pakistan to send mobile field hospital to provide medical care for flood victims in Sri Lanka
- Bridge near Yakkala Ayurveda caving in, section of Colombo-Kandy road closed temporarily