Child Affairs Minister requests to reopen daycare centers from tomorrow

The Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj has made a request to reopen daycare centers that are able to operate starting tomorrow (December 1).

The Minister of Women and Child Affairs stated that, given the current disaster situation, reopening these centers is necessary to meet the needs of the general public and to provide care for the children of government and private sector officials and professionals engaged in essential services.

She therefore requested all operators of daycare centers to ensure that only centers confirmed as safe are reopened starting tomorrow.