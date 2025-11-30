Several trains to function this evening

A number of trains will function this evening (30) to transport those engaged in essential services, Sri Lanka Railways has announced.

Accordingly, the evening train schedule for today has been announced as follows:

Coastal Railway Line

Maradana – Galle – 5:25 p.m. – Slow train

Maradana – Aluthgama – 6:25 p.m. – Slow train

Maradana – Aluthgama – 7:45 p.m. – Slow train

Maradana – South Kalutara – 8:35 p.m. – Slow train

Maradana – Aluthgama – 9:30 p.m. – Slow train

Puttalam Railway Line

Colombo Fort – Negombo – 3:40 p.m. – Slow train

Negombo – Colombo Fort – 6:40 p.m.– Slow train

Kelani Valley Railway Line

Colombo Fort – Avissawella – 6:00 p.m. – Slow train

Meanwhile, no trains will operate this evening along the Main Line and Northern Line.

Furthermore, all long-distance, intercity and night mail trains on all lines will not function today, Sri Lanka Railways stated.