Several trains to function this evening
November 30, 2025 03:38 pm
A number of trains will function this evening (30) to transport those engaged in essential services, Sri Lanka Railways has announced.
Accordingly, the evening train schedule for today has been announced as follows:
Coastal Railway Line
Maradana – Galle – 5:25 p.m. – Slow train
Maradana – Aluthgama – 6:25 p.m. – Slow train
Maradana – Aluthgama – 7:45 p.m. – Slow train
Maradana – South Kalutara – 8:35 p.m. – Slow train
Maradana – Aluthgama – 9:30 p.m. – Slow train
Puttalam Railway Line
Colombo Fort – Negombo – 3:40 p.m. – Slow train
Negombo – Colombo Fort – 6:40 p.m.– Slow train
Kelani Valley Railway Line
Colombo Fort – Avissawella – 6:00 p.m. – Slow train
Meanwhile, no trains will operate this evening along the Main Line and Northern Line.
Furthermore, all long-distance, intercity and night mail trains on all lines will not function today, Sri Lanka Railways stated.