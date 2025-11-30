Risk of infectious diseases spreading among children high, experts warn

Consultant Paediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera says due to the current widespread flooding and disaster situation, there is a higher likelihood of infectious diseases spreading among children.

Dr. Deepal emphasized that illnesses such as diarrhea, dysentery, fever, influenza and other cold-weather–related diseases tend to increase during such conditions.

He also stated that after floodwaters recede, there is a risk of diseases like dengue and chikungunya emerging.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deepal Perera said that special attention should be given to leptospirosis (rat fever). If a fever persists for a long time, or if fever appears along with red or yellowing eyes, those who have been exposed to floodwater should seek medical treatment.

He stated:

“Even in a camp, the most important thing is ensuring clean food and drinking water. Contaminated water can even lead to loss of life. Even when giving alms, we always provide clean food. Mosquitoes are increasing these days, so food must be protected. That helps reduce the spread of illness.

If a child develops diarrhea, they can be given foods such as Jeevanee (ORS), porridge, lime, orange, wood apple, banana, king coconut water and yogurt at home.

If there are unvaccinated children in camps, diseases can spread very quickly to others. Diseases like measles and cough can spread. If the children have received the vaccines provided by the government, they can be protected from many illnesses.

We are prepared to face whatever situation arises. There is no need to panic. If someone walks through floodwater, they can get rat fever. With medical advice, a single 200 mg doxycycline tablet may be taken for prevention.”