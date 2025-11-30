President chairs meeting after the breach of Mavil Aru Tank bund

The rescue operation to save the people trapped due to the breach of the Mavil Aru reservoir bund is being carried out under the direct supervision of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

A total of 121 people have already been rescued through aerial operations, the President’s Media Division announced.

During the discussion, a monk who spoke to the President over the phone stated that urgent action must be taken to rescue nearly 1,000 people from a village named Thangaveli.

It was further revealed that residents of Muttur and Neelapola were evacuated last night.