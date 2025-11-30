Litro says adequate supply of gas available in the market

Litro says adequate supply of gas available in the market

November 30, 2025   05:20 pm

The Litro Gas Company states that there is an adequate supply of gas available in the market at present and that refilling operations are continuing without interruption.

Issuing a statement, Litro announced that Gas distribution is continuing as usual in areas without transport difficulties.

Arrangements have also been made to resume gas supply distribution to areas affected by road access issues as soon as those areas return to normal condition, the statement said.

Furthermore, Litro informed consumers that they may contact the hotline 1311 to obtain information regarding the current gas supply in their respective areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)