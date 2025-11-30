Litro says adequate supply of gas available in the market

The Litro Gas Company states that there is an adequate supply of gas available in the market at present and that refilling operations are continuing without interruption.

Issuing a statement, Litro announced that Gas distribution is continuing as usual in areas without transport difficulties.

Arrangements have also been made to resume gas supply distribution to areas affected by road access issues as soon as those areas return to normal condition, the statement said.

Furthermore, Litro informed consumers that they may contact the hotline 1311 to obtain information regarding the current gas supply in their respective areas.