CEB hopes to restore electricity as quickly as possible

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has confirmed that Badulla and the Central Province are the regions most affected by power supply interruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

CEB Deputy General Manager Noel Priyantha noted that at present, about 90% of the electricity required by hospitals has been supplied.

He said that electricity supply in the Central Province has been severely affected and that the transmission and distribution network has also suffered extensive damage.

The CEB Deputy General Manager added that in some areas, new transformers had to be installed and assured that efforts are being made to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that around 72% of the reported outages from calls received from disaster-affected areas have been restored and that operations of the Kotugoda substation had been suspended.

He further explained that the decision was taken in the interest of safety of the public and workers.