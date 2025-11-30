Notice on issuance of driving licence at issued

The Department of Motor Traffic has announced that due to a failure in its driving licence computer system caused by adverse weather conditions, operations at key offices, including the Werahera main office, will not be functional tomorrow (1).

In a statement, the department said that the technical team is working to restore the computer system to normal.

Accordingly, online services such as printing of driving licences, accepting new driver licence applications and license renewals will not be available at the Werahera main office and at the online district offices in Kurunegala, Kalutara, Hambantota, Gampaha, Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Monaragala, Kandy, Galle, and Ampara.

However, vehicle registration and transferring vehicle ownership using the traditional systems will not be affected and will continue as usual, the department added.