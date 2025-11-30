Notice on issuance of driving licence at issued

Notice on issuance of driving licence at issued

November 30, 2025   06:33 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic has announced that due to a failure in its driving licence computer system caused by adverse weather conditions, operations at key offices, including the Werahera main office, will not be functional tomorrow (1).

In a statement, the department said that the technical team is working to restore the computer system to normal.

Accordingly, online services such as printing of driving licences, accepting new driver licence applications and license renewals will not be available at the Werahera main office and at the online district offices in Kurunegala, Kalutara, Hambantota, Gampaha, Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Monaragala, Kandy, Galle, and Ampara.

However, vehicle registration and transferring vehicle ownership using the traditional systems will not be affected and will continue as usual, the department added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)