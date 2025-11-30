Measures taken to fully restore water supply within three days  Water Board

Measures are being taken to fully restore water supply within three days to the districts affected by adverse weather conditions, the Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), Engineer A. M. P. C. T. Bandara stated.

The Chairman noted that, following the directives of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, support has been mobilized from the tri-forces, the Department of Irrigation, the Road Development Authority, and the Ceylon Electricity Board to ensure that water is quickly supplied to affected communities.

Chairman Bandara made these remarks while addressing the media today (30) in Colombo.