National parks and Dehiwala Zoo to reopen tomorrow

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has decided to reopen national parks that are under its management tomorrow (01).

The Wilpattu, Kumana, Horton Plains, Minneriya, Kaudulla, and Yala (except Block VI) national parks had been closed for visitors since November 28.

Manjula Amararathna, the Director of Wildlife (Protected Area Management), stated that as floodwaters have receded and road networks in some parks have been restored, arrangements have been made to reopen Kumana, Horton Plains, and Block V of Yala National Park to daytime visitors starting tomorrow.

Additionally, due to fallen trees caused by the adverse weather, the Dehiwala National Zoological Gardens and Pinnawala Zoo were temporarily closed for safety and restoration work. As these tasks are now complete and hazardous conditions cleared, both Dehiwala National Zoological Gardens and Pinnawala Zoo will reopen to the public starting tomorrow.

Accordingly, the general public will once again be able to visit all institutions managed by the National Zoological Department, including Dehiwala Zoo, Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Pinnawala Zoo and Ridiyagama Safari Park, the Director General of the National Zoological Department, Chandana Rajapaksha said.

Furthermore, according to M. P. S. Palamakumbura, the Director General of Wildlife Conservation, all other parks under the department’s management, except for the Nuckles Mountain Range, will be reopened for visitors.