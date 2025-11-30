No landslides occurred on the slope of Sri Pada - Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thero

No landslides occurred on the slope of Sri Pada - Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thero

November 30, 2025   07:48 pm

Venerable Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thero, the Chief Custodian of the Sri Pada Rajamaha Viharaya, has stated that reports circulating on social media claiming a landslide occurred on the slope of Sri Pada are completely inaccurate.

In a special statement to media, Venerable Dhammadinna Thero noted that every year, during rainy seasons, trees from the upper slopes of the mountain naturally get uprooted and fall down the slope.

The Thero emphasized that this is a natural phenomenon and that the recent occurrence took place in the area connected to the Indikatu Pahana road, which links Hatton and Ratnapura.

Therefore, no damage has occurred to the slope of Sri Pada or to the sacred site itself, the Chief Custodian confirmed.

