Dedicated telephone numbers issued for tourists affected by adverse weather

The Sri Lanka Police has issued dedicated phone numbers for foreign nationals visiting Sri Lanka who are affected by the on-going adverse weather conditions.

Should any foreign national or group encounter distress, require assistance, or face challenges in reaching the airport as a result of the prevailing disaster situation, the Sri Lanka Police stands ready to provide immediate support, protection, and necessary guidance.

Foreign tourists are kindly advised to contact the following designated officers and hotlines for assistance:

Director, Police Tourism Division

Mobile

: 071–8591894

OIC, Police Tourism Division

Landline

: 011–2421070

Mobile

: 071–8591895

OIC, Airport Police

Landline

: 011–2251475

Mobile

: 071–8591640

OIC, Airport Tourism Police

Mobile

: 071–8596057

The Sri Lanka Police remains committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and

uninterrupted travel of all visitors during this period.