Dedicated telephone numbers issued for tourists affected by adverse weather
November 30, 2025 07:56 pm
The Sri Lanka Police has issued dedicated phone numbers for foreign nationals visiting Sri Lanka who are affected by the on-going adverse weather conditions.
Should any foreign national or group encounter distress, require assistance, or face challenges in reaching the airport as a result of the prevailing disaster situation, the Sri Lanka Police stands ready to provide immediate support, protection, and necessary guidance.
Foreign tourists are kindly advised to contact the following designated officers and hotlines for assistance:
Director, Police Tourism Division
Mobile
: 071–8591894
OIC, Police Tourism Division
Landline
: 011–2421070
Mobile
: 071–8591895
OIC, Airport Police
Landline
: 011–2251475
Mobile
: 071–8591640
OIC, Airport Tourism Police
Mobile
: 071–8596057
The Sri Lanka Police remains committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and
uninterrupted travel of all visitors during this period.