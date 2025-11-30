Dedicated telephone numbers issued for tourists affected by adverse weather

November 30, 2025   07:56 pm

The Sri Lanka Police has issued dedicated phone numbers for foreign nationals visiting Sri Lanka who are affected by the on-going adverse weather conditions.

Should any foreign national or group encounter distress, require assistance, or face challenges in reaching the airport as a result of the prevailing disaster situation, the Sri Lanka Police stands ready to provide immediate support, protection, and necessary guidance.

Foreign tourists are kindly advised to contact the following designated officers and hotlines for assistance:

Director, Police Tourism Division 
Mobile 
: 071–8591894 
OIC, Police Tourism Division 
Landline 
: 011–2421070 
Mobile 
: 071–8591895 
OIC, Airport Police 
Landline 
: 011–2251475 
Mobile 
: 071–8591640 
OIC, Airport Tourism Police 
Mobile 
: 071–8596057 
The Sri Lanka Police remains committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and 
uninterrupted travel of all visitors during this period.

