Pilot of the helicopter which crashed while engaged in disaster relief efforts succumbs

The pilot of the Bell 212 helicopter that crashed in Lunuwila this afternoon (30) while engaged in rescue operations for people affected by the adverse weather conditions has succumbed to his injuries.

He was a Wing Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, and passed away while receiving treatment at the Marawila Base Hospital.

The deceased pilot was 41 years old.

Since this morning, the helicopter had been carrying out an extensive mission to deliver food supplies and relief items to people affected by the disaster.

The accident occurred while distributing food and other essential items to a group gathered near the Lunuwila bridge.

Due to people standing on the bridge, it became unstable, and while attempting a safe landing, the accident occurred, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Four other individuals who were onboard the helicopter at the time are currently receiving treatment at the Marawila Hospital.