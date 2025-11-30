211 stranded in flood-affected near Mavil Aru Tank rescued

November 30, 2025   10:06 pm

A total of 211 individuals stranded in flood-affected areas near Mavil Aru Tank have been rescued by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Air Force Media Spokesperson Group Captain Eranda Geeganage stated that the rescue was carried out using a Bell 412 helicopter and an MI-17 helicopter belonging to the Air Force.

Reports indicate that arrangements have now been made to direct the rescued individuals to safe locations.

Meanwhile, rescue operations for the people trapped due to the breach of the Mavil Aru Tank bund were carried out this morning under the direct supervision of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During these operations, President Dissanayake held a telephone discussion with a chief monk at a temple in the Mavil Aru area regarding the situation.

In the same discussion, the President also spoke with state officials in the Trincomalee region.

