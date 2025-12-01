Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

December 1, 2025   06:30 am

The Deep Depression was located near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 300 km Northnortheast of Kankasanthurai, the Department of Meteorology said. 

It is very likely to move northwards, away from the island and weaken further. 

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m., the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)