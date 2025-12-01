Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

The Deep Depression was located near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 300 km Northnortheast of Kankasanthurai, the Department of Meteorology said.

It is very likely to move northwards, away from the island and weaken further.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.