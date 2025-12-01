Death toll from Thailand floods reaches 170

December 1, 2025   06:41 am

The death toll from flooding in Thailand has hit 170, the country’s Ministry of Public Health reported, an increase of eight from Saturday November 29, and 102 injuries. 

Songkhla Province had the highest number of fatalities at 131.

Hat Yai, the largest city in Songkhla, received 335mm of rain last Friday, its highest single-day tally in 300 years, amid days of heavy downpours. 

Authorities have continued to deliver aid and clear the damage.

Relief measures rolled out by the Thai government include compensation of up to two million baht (US$62,000) for households that lost family members.

However, there has been growing public criticism of Thailand’s flood response, and two local officials have been suspended over their alleged failures.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Saturday that he acknowledged the government’s shortcomings in flood management, and said that when he visited the affected areas, he had apologised to the people “that the government was unable to take care and protect them”.

The annual monsoon season, typically between June and September, often brings heavy rain, triggering landslides and flash floods.

A tropical storm has exacerbated conditions, and the tolls in Indonesia and Thailand rank among the highest in floods in those countries in recent years.

Climate change has affected storm patterns, including the duration and intensity of the season, leading to heavier rainfall, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.

Source: CNA 

--Agencies

