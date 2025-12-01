Foreign Ministry establishes Emergency Coordination Unit to aid Sri Lankans affected by floods

December 1, 2025   06:50 am

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism has established an Emergency Coordination Unit to manage and streamline relief efforts for Sri Lankan nationals affected by the recent floods. 

This initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to providing timely assistance and ensuring effective communication during this critical period. 

The Emergency Coordination Unit will serve as the central point for coordinating donations received from Sri Lanka Missions abroad, foreign Diplomatic Agencies in Sri Lanka, and other stakeholders, the Ministry said. 

All contributions will be directed towards the best interests of the flood-affected communities, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process. 

In addition to managing donations, the Unit will function as a Focal Point for Sri Lankan nationals living overseas to connect with their relatives in flood-affected areas, the statement added. 

According to the statement issued by the Ministry, it will also facilitate the routing of assistance from well-wishers abroad, ensuring that international support reaches those in need promptly and efficiently. 

The Emergency Coordination Unit is working in close collaboration with the President’s Office, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Defence, and other relevant agencies to ensure a comprehensive and effective response to the disaster.

