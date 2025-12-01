Water level at Nagalagam Street gauge surpasses 8-foot mark

Due to the rising water levels in the Kelani River Basin, Hanwella and several surrounding low-lying areas are currently experiencing a major flood situation.

The Irrigation Department had announced that the water level at the Hanwella gauging station has reached 9.78 metres, approaching the level of a major flood situation.

Irrigation Director General L. S. Sooriyabandara has stated that this situation has arisen as a result of the continuous rise in water levels across the Kelani River Basin.

According to the Director General, the gauge reading at Nagalagam Street has reached 8.35 feet, marking the highest water level recorded in recent history.

He further noted that water levels are expected to remain stable, with no further increase.

Meanwhile, the flood dam located near the Kelaniya Temple has now reached its maximum planned capacity, he said.

The Irrigation Department urges all residents living in the vicinity of the flood dam to remain alert to official warnings and assures that immediate notifications will be issued if any danger arises.