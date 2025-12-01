Railway Department announces revised time table for today

December 1, 2025   07:31 am

The Railway Department has announced revised train operations for today (01) due to existing obstructions along several railway lines.

Accordingly, 19 train services will operate along the Main Line. However, due to obstructions, these trains will only run between Colombo Fort and Ambepussa, and from Ambepussa to Colombo Fort.

The Department further stated that 34 train services will operate along the Coastal Line as scheduled.

In addition, 18 train services are expected to operate on the Puttalam Line, with operations from Colombo Fort to Kochchikade, Negombo.

The Department has also decided to operate 10 train services on the Kelani Valley line.

