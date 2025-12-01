Navy rescues over 300 people following Mavil Aru tank embankment breach

Navy rescues over 300 people following Mavil Aru tank embankment breach

December 1, 2025   09:02 am

The Sri Lanka Navy is continuing extensive rescue and relief operations in areas affected by flooding caused by the breach of a section of the Mavil Aru tank embankment in Trincomalee on 30 November 2025, following heavy rainfall.

As of today (01), naval teams have safely evacuated 309 affected residents from the Muthur area and relocated them to the Galkanda Viharaya in Muthur for shelter, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

In addition, a Navy landing craft and an inshore patrol craft remain deployed off the Muthur coast, prepared to support ongoing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

Operations are continuing to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities, it said.

