Nepal announces USD 200,000 in financial aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka

The Nepali government on Sunday announced financial aid of 200,000 U.S. dollars for Sri Lanka to support relief and recovery efforts for people badly affected by recent floods.

Heavy rainfall and flooding triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in the past few days have resulted in the deaths of at least 334 people, with 370 still missing, as the island nation grapples with one of its worst weather-related disasters in years, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC) of Sri Lanka.

While announcing the assistance package, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its “profound sorrow and deepest sympathies” to the government and people of Sri Lanka over the devastating floods that caused extensive loss of life and widespread damage across the South Asian island nation.

“In the spirit of close bilateral relations, Nepal stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time,” the statement reads. “The Government of Nepal offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a swift and complete recovery of the injured.”

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies