The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has issued a special statement regarding the pilot who was killed while engaged in rescue operations for people affected by the adverse weather conditions in near the Lunuwila area, Wennappuwa.

The accident had occurred yesterday (30) while a Bell-212 helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force made an emergency landing while distributing food and other essential items to a group gathered near the Lunuwila Bridge.

Due to people standing on the bridge, it became unstable, and while attempting a safe landing, the accident had occurred, according to the SLAF.

The Co-Pilot and the other three Air Force personnel onboard have survived the incident and are currently receiving treatments at the Marawila Hospital.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, Captain Pilot, Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, tragically succumbed to his injuries.

He was a highly experienced helicopter pilot, and had accumulated over 3,000 flying hours during his distinguished service, SLAF stated.

Under the directives of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe, a board of inquiry has been appointed and the investigation into the incident has been initiated, the statement said.