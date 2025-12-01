PHIU urges caution on drinking water and diseases in flood-affected areas

PHIU urges caution on drinking water and diseases in flood-affected areas

December 1, 2025   09:26 am

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) has urged people in flood-affected areas to exercise caution when using drinking water.

PHIU Secretary Chamil Muthukuda advised residents to avoid consuming well water in areas impacted by flooding. 

He emphasized the importance of drinking boiled water, as there is a high risk of waterborne illnesses such as diarrhea.

He further stressed that children should be given only boiled water to drink.

In addition, Muthukuda warned that the current disaster situation may create mosquito breeding grounds around houses. 

Therefore, he urged the public to take necessary measures to eliminate these breeding sites while cleaning their houses to prevent the spread of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. 

