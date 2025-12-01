The removal of landslides that occurred along the Hatton–Colombo main road has already commenced, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for the Hatton Division, Pradeep Weerasekara.

The landslides were reported in the areas of Hatton, Watawala, Diyagala, and Kalugala.

At present, efforts to clear at least one lane for vehicular movement are underway as a matter of urgency, with private contractors deploying a significant number of backhoes for the operation.

However, authorities have advised motorists and residents to remain vigilant due to the possibility of further landslides in the area.