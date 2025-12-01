Cyclone Ditwah moves away from Sri Lanka; Advisory for fishermen lifted The Deep Depression was located near latitude 12.5°N and longitude 80.5°E, about 320 km North-northeast of Kankesanturai, and it is very likely to move northwards, away from the island and weaken further, the Department of Meteorology said.



According to the statement, the warning issued earlier advising naval and fishing communities not to venture into the sea areas around the island, has been withdrawn.

