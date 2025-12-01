Cyclone Ditwah moves away from Sri Lanka; Advisory for fishermen lifted

Cyclone Ditwah moves away from Sri Lanka; Advisory for fishermen lifted

December 1, 2025   09:49 am

The Deep Depression was located near latitude 12.5°N and longitude 80.5°E, about 320 km North-northeast of Kankesanturai, and it is very likely to move northwards, away from the island and weaken further, the Department of Meteorology said. 
   
According to the statement, the warning issued earlier advising naval and fishing communities not to venture into the sea areas around the island, has been withdrawn. 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Widespread flooding wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka; Colombo residents also affected (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

Sri Lanka Air Force airlifts supply materials to displaced individuals in remote areas (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

CEB may take up to a month to fully restore electricity supply to entire country (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

Sri Lanka receives international help for rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of 'Cyclone Ditwah' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)