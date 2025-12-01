Vegetable prices surge at Dambulla Economic Centre

The wholesale prices of vegetables at the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre have increased significantly.

One kilogram of carrots is now being sold between Rs. 700 and Rs. 1,000. Similarly, beans and leeks are sold at prices of Rs. 500 to Rs. 800 per kilogram.

A kilogram of pumpkin, which was previously sold for around Rs. 30, is now priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 130 at the centre.

Traders at the Dambulla Economic Centre stated that the prices of vegetables had increased due to the large-scale destruction of vegetable plots caused by recent heavy rains and landslides.