Parliament to conclude at 12:30 p.m.; Reconvene on Dec 03

December 1, 2025   10:37 am

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, has announced that today’s (01) sitting for the Committee Stage of the budget debates will conclude at 12:30 p.m.

Parliament is scheduled to reconvene at 9:00 a.m. on 3 December, the Speaker added.

Parliament commenced today (1st) at 9:00 a.m. under the chairmanship of Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne. Shortly after proceedings began, the Speaker adjourned the sitting for 30 minutes to consider whether parliamentary business should continue in light of the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

