Gold prices increase by around Rs. 2,000 today

December 1, 2025   11:01 am

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have risen following a significant increase in the price of gold in the world market.

As of today (01), the global price of gold has increased by USD 4,238.

The gold prices in Sri Lanka have increased by Rs. 5,500 compared to the prices on November 25, 2025. 

Accordingly, the price of gold has risen by Rs. 2, 000 within today. 

The price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market has risen to Rs. 314,700.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 336,000 on November 25, has increased to Rs. 342,000, traders stated. 

